LG X300 launched in South Korea with Android 7.0 Nougat

LG has announced the launch of its new mid-range X300 smartphone in Korea running on Android 7.0 Nougat. The smartphone is currently only available in the South Korean market, and is priced at 2,53,000 Korean Won (approx Rupees 14,700). The device is 3G and LTE capable.

LG X300 comes with a 5-inch HD In-cell display with 1280 x 720 resolution. The phone is powered by a 1.4GHz Snapdragon 425 processor that is paired with an Adreno 308 GPU. The X300 comes with 2GB RAM and has 16GB of internal storage, which is expandable via a Micro SD card slot.

X300 is backed by a 2500 mAh removable type battery, and comes equipped with a 13MP primary camera. The front of the unit sports a 5MP camera sensor. Camera functions on the device also include features like ‘Gesture Shot’ and ‘Auto Shot’. Auto Shot allows for the smartphone to automatically recognise a user’s face when taking a selfie.

The phone has connectivity via Wi-Fi (802.11 b,g,n), Bluetooth 4.2, NFC and USB 2.0 Type B. Dimensions of the device are 144.8 x 72.1 x 8.09 mm, and it weighs 142g. The device will be available in two colours – Dark Blue and Silver. The phone is also equipped with a fingerprint scanner that is placed on the back of the device.

Lee Sang-gyu, head of LG Electronics Korea Mobile Group, said, “We will strengthen our competitiveness in line-up by providing smart phones with excellent multimedia features and luxurious designs at reasonable prices.”

It is currently unknown if the phone will be making its way to India and other markets anytime soon.

