LG X venture with IP68 rating, 4,100mAh battery launched: Key features and specs

LG has unveiled the X venture smartphone, which is being touted as the rugged mass-tier phone for active lifestyle thanks to high-durability and high capacity battery.

LG X venture comes with IP68 rating, which makes the device water and dust resistance. It is resistance to shock and extreme temperature variations as well. The smartphone can be immersed in up to 1.5 metres of water for up to up to 30 minutes. According to LG, the X venture has passed 14 different MIL-STD 810G tests designed for the US military.

LG X venture comes with a host of features customised for compatibility and easy accessibility in harsh conditions. These include the three physical keys on the front for a quicker interaction with the phone while using gloves or in wet or muddy environment.

There’s also a customisable QuickButton on the side that allows users to initiate multiple actions depending on how long one presses it. For example, a short press will launch Outdoor Essentials app, while long pressing it will take users to phone’s settings. QuickButton can be double pressed to toggle Glove Mode. It can be further customised to launch apps and works even when the screen is off.

Outdoor Essentials app on LG X venture bundles six different tools namely barometer, compass, exercise tracker, weather reporter, flashlight and an activity counter for calories and distance.

LG X venture features a 5-inch HD In-Cell Touch display with resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels and 423ppi pixel density. The smartphone comes with 2GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB internal storage (expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card). It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor and runs Android 7.0 Nougat.

LG X venture borrows quite a few features from company’s flagship G and V series smartphones as well. These include fingerprint sensor and dual rear cameras. LG X venture sports a 16MP rear camera along with a 5MP front facing camera, which offers a 120-degree wide angle view. Connectivity options on LG X venture include: Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac and Bluetooth 4.2. It also supports USB 2.0. LG X venture is 9.29mm thick and weighs around 166.5 grams.

LG X venture is backed by a non-removable 4,100mAh battery, which as claimed to provide up to 24 hours of power. With Quick Charge 2.0 technology, the LG X venture can charge from empty to 50 per cent in 48 minutes.

“Consumers with active lifestyles want devices that they don’t need to coddle or worry about when they’re on the go. But the LG X venture isn’t a ruggedized phone that makes sacrifices. Its long list of features, long battery life and excellent photo capabilities makes it the ideal companion for customers who wants a phone that works anytime, anywhere,” Juno Cho, president of LG Electronics Mobile Communications said.

LG X venture comes in black and brown colour options. Beginning Monday, the smartphone will be available in North America. It will be available in other parts of Europe, Africa, Asia, Middle East and Latin America in forthcoming few weeks. LG will announce the pricing and exact date of availability of its X venture smartphone, locally in each market.

