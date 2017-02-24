LG X power2 announced ahead of MWC 2017: Key specifications and features

LG X power2 features a 5.5-inch HD resolution In-cell Touch display. It gets a 13MP rear camera and 5MP front camera with wide angle lens and LED flash. LG X power2 features a 5.5-inch HD resolution In-cell Touch display. It gets a 13MP rear camera and 5MP front camera with wide angle lens and LED flash.

LG has announced its X power2 smartphone ahead of the annual Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. The X power2 gets a massive 4,500mAh battery that offers video playback for up to 15 hours. Charging the smartphone for an hour will give users 50 per cent battery power, with a full charge requiring about two hours. LG X power2 features Comfort View feature that makes reading e-books more comfortable by reducing the amount of blue light emitted by the display.

LG X power2 features a 5.5-inch HD resolution In-cell Touch display. It gets a 13MP rear camera and 5MP front camera with wide angle lens and LED flash. The front camera has LG’s UX for selfies that brings with it features such as Auto Shot, Gesture Shot, Gesture Interval Shot and Quick Share.

“The LG X power2 has the most powerful battery capacity in LG’s entire smartphone line-up so users can enjoy many hours of multimedia entertainment on its roomy display without worrying about recharging,” said Juno Cho, president of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company in a press statement.

The smartphone is powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 1.5 GHz with 2GB or 1.5GB RAM and 16GB ROM (expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card). It runs Android 7.0 Nougat. The devices measures 154.7 x 78.1 x 8.4 mm and weighs 164 grams. In terms of connectivity, the X power2 supports LTE, 3G, 2G, Wi-Fi (802.11 b, g, n), Bluetooth 4.2 and USB 2.0 and USB OTG. Sensors include Gyro sensor.

LG X power2 will be available in shiny titan, shiny gold and shiny blue colour options. It will initially be available Latin America in March, followed by markets ibn the US, Asia, Europe and other regions.

