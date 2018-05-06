LG V35 ThinQ render leaked, shows off notch-less display and dual camera setup

LG V35 ThinQ could be announced on August 10, featuring a 6-inch OLED display and dual rear cameras. (Image of LG V30 Plus for representation) LG V35 ThinQ could be announced on August 10, featuring a 6-inch OLED display and dual rear cameras. (Image of LG V30 Plus for representation)

A new high-resolution render what’s possibly believed to be the LG V35 ThinQ has been leaked, revealing more details about the next-generation device. Android Headlines has purportedly leaked the upcoming phone and it doesn’t look different from the V30, barring a few cosmetic changes here and there.

As per the leaked render, LG V35 ThinQ will not sport a ‘notch’ similar to the G7. Instead, it will feature a 6-inch OLED display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, like the one seen on the LG V30. There’s no dedicated Google Assistant home button, and a centered fingerprint scanner once again doubles as a power button. Clearly, it shows that the V35 ThinQ will be heavily inspired by the original V30, which was launched at the IFA Tech show in Berlin last year.

While the phone’s specifications are missing, the report speculates that the V35 ThinQ will feature a pair of dual 16MP snappers on the back. Logically, the handset should come with a Snapdragon 845 processor, an upgrade over year’s Snapdragon 835. If the report is accurate, LG could launch the V35 ThinQ on August 10, although there is no confirmation from the company. It is also being said that the device will be an AT & T exclusive in the US.

Android Headlines further speculates that the V35 ThinQ will be different from the V40 ThinQ, which will be announced this fall. The latter smartphone is said to be a major update over the V30S ThinQ, V35 ThinQ, and the V30. The former smartphone was launched this year at the MWC, featuring improved specifications and AI features.

Earlier this week, LG launched the G7 flagship, the company’s answer to the iPhone X and Galaxy S9+. The G7 is the world’s first smartphone with a dedicated Google Assistant button and besides that, it is a regular Android flagship. It comes with a 6.1-inch LCD display, a Snapdragon 845 processor, and a 3000mAh battery. LG says the G7 will launch in South Korea in the “coming months”, followed by a launch in the US, Europe, and Asia.

