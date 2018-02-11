LG V30s with AI camera, 256GB storage to launch at MWC 2018: Report

LG V30s is said to come with an AI-ready camera and 256GB storage. (Image of LG V30+ for representation) LG V30s is said to come with an AI-ready camera and 256GB storage. (Image of LG V30+ for representation)

LG is planning to launch the souped-up version of the V30 flagship smartphone, complete with a new AI-powered camera and 256GB storage. According to a report from ET News (via The Verge), the V30s will launch with the LG Lens, an AI-based camera that will be similar to the Google Lens feature found on the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.

LG Lens will allow users to identify real objects when pointing the phone’s camera at them. For example, if you point your camera at a pair of shoes with LG Lens active, it will identify the product, provide purchasing options and suggest other similar options. Besides that, it will also scan barcodes and QR codes. A text translation feature will also be included, the report says. The feature works in a similar fashion as Samsung’s Bixby Vision, which was first rolled on the Galaxy S8 last year.

Barring the LG Lens feature, the smartphone will retain the same design as the original V30. However, the device will get 256GB storage over the V30’s 64GB base storage. The new variant should stick to a Snapdragon 835 processor, as opposed to a Snapdragon 845 mobile processor. After all, Samsung is speculated to have first dibs on the Snapdragon 845 chipset, forcing other companies like LG to settle for an old generation chipset. Earlier reports suggested that the V30s would be called V30+a or the V30 Plus Alpha.

The release of the V30s comes at a time when LG is ditching the annual smartphone releases. The South Korean major aims to revamp its current strategy in order to make the smartphone business profitable, which is currently reeling under heavy losses. At a press conference at this year’s CES in Las Vegas, LG Electronics CEO Jo Seong-jin said that “we will unveil new smartphones only when it is needed. But will not launch it just because other rivals do”. LG has apparently delayed the G7 flagship phone, and the final release schedule is currently under consideration.

