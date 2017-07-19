LG V30 with Snapdragon 835, 4GB RAM spotted on Geekbench

LG V30 bears model number LGE LG-H932PR, and the smartphone will be powered by 1.9GHz Octa-core Snapdragon 835 processor coupled with 4GB RAM. LG V30 bears model number LGE LG-H932PR, and the smartphone will be powered by 1.9GHz Octa-core Snapdragon 835 processor coupled with 4GB RAM.

LG V30, company’s upcoming flagship smartphone, has been spotted on benchmarking site Geekbench. The V30 bears model number LGE LG-H932PR, and the smartphone will be powered by 1.9GHz Octa-core Snapdragon 835 processor coupled with 4GB RAM. The device has been listed running Android 7.1.2 Nougat. What’s interesting is LG V30 scores 1899 in single-core performance, and 6350 in multi-core performance test. The scores put the V30 among top five in Geekbench’s Android Benchmarks list.

LG V30 will be unveiled ahead of IFA 2017 in Berlin on August 31, according to a CNET report. LG has apparently sent out save-the-dates invites for an event in Berlin. This year’s IFA will take place from September 1 to September 6. The V30 will be company’s second flagship smartphone this year, with the first one being LG G6. The high-end device was earlier reproduced in a set of images by OnLeaks and MySmartPrice. These were based on factory CAD.

LG V30 will likely sport the same glass back that we saw in the G6. The company will do away with secondary display in the V30, instead the smartphone could come with a near bezel-less FullVision display. The smartphone is expected to feature dual 13-megapixel camera setup along with wide-angle lens. The fingerprint scanner will be present at the back cover, while a 3.5 mm headphone jack will be present on the top of the phone. A USB Type-C port for charging and a single speaker grill will also be placed on the top. LG V30 will support wireless charging.

In terms of pricing, the V30 is expected to be priced at around 800,000 won (or approx Rs 46,000) in South Korea. LG V30 could be company’s first smartphone to feature an OLED display. Some reports suggest that the V30 will be powered by yet-to-launch Qualcomm Snapdragon 836 processor. The information needs to be taken with a pinch of salt as there’s no official confirmation the specifications as of now.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd