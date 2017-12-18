LG V30+ with Full Vision Display, Snapdragon 835 goes on sale today on Amazon India

LG V30 Plus is priced at Rs 44,990 on Amazon India and it will go on sale in the Indian market from today. LG V30 Plus is priced at Rs 44,990 on Amazon India and it will go on sale in the Indian market from today.

LG V30+, the company’s new flagship smartphone for India will go on sale today on Amazon India. LG V30+ is priced at Rs 44,990 and Amazon India currently reflects a discount of Rs 15,010 on the price of the phone. LG V30 Plus’ MRP is listed at Rs 60,000 on Amazon India and this is likely the box price, though LG is retailing the smartphone for Rs 44,990.

Amazon India is offering Rs 2000 additional off if a user purchases the LG V30 Plus via exchange for an older smartphone. Customers will also get a free wireless charger, though stocks are limited and there is also one time screen replacement offer free with the purchase of the smartphone. This is limited up to 6 months from the time of purchase.

LG V30 Plus has a 6-inch 18:9 ratio OLED display (2880×1440 pixels), which is a Full Vision one. LG V30 and the LG G6 also sport similar displays with 18:9 aspect ratio and there is no home button on the front. With LG V30+ users get 128GB storage on board, though the phone does come with a microSD card slot for expandable storage.

LG V30 series does away with the second screen seen on the V10 and V20 and instead comes with a “floating bar” that slides out from the edge of the screen. The floating bar shows favourite apps, the camera, settings and notifications and users can fully disable it from the settings as well. LG V30+ sports a 16MP rear camera with an aperture of f/1.6 and 13MP super wide camera on the back.

The front camera is 5MP and the smartphone also comes with an Always-on Display and Face Recognition feature to unlock the phone. Like other flagship phones from 2017, LG V30+ is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and comes with 4GB RAM on board.

Also read: LG V30+ review: Buy this for a wider world view

LG’s new flagship is IP68 rated for water and dust resistance. The battery is 3,300 mAh and comes with wireless charging on board. LG V30 Plus also comes with a Hi-Fi Quad DAC (Digital Audio Converter) built-in with sound tuning by B&O Play. The V30+ also supports Master Quality Authenticated (MQA) audio codec tech for high-resolution audio streaming capability.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd