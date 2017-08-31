LG V30 vs Samsung Galaxy Note 8: Battle of the heavyweights

Both LG V30 and Samsung Galaxy Note 8 have been announced, and here’s how they stack up next to each other. Both LG V30 and Samsung Galaxy Note 8 have been announced, and here’s how they stack up next to each other.

The battle between two South Korean major companies – LG and Samsung- has intensified. During the IFA 2017 in Berlin, LG took the wraps off the V30 smartphone with a 6-inch OLED FullVision display, premium audio quality thanks to a Hi-Fi Quad DAC – and the first f/1.6 aperture dual-camera lens. LG has upped the ante with the V30, which goes on sale in South Korea on September 21.

Though surprisingly the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 isn’t a weak device either, which comes with a 6.3-inch AMOLED Infinity Display, rear dual-cameras, and S-Pen stylus. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 costs upwards of $900 (or approx Rs 57,557) and will be released on September 15 in the US. Now that both premium smartphones have been announced, here’s how they stack up next to each other.

LG V30 vs Samsung Galaxy Note 8: Design, display

The V30 looks a lot like the Galaxy S8+ in terms of design, with a metal frame and a glass back and front. Since the phone has got a 6-inch inch OLED display and an aspect ratio of 18:9, you will notice thin bezels and rounded corners. The Galaxy Note 8, on the other hand, also does resemble a lot like the Galaxy S8+. It has the same metal and glass design, but offers an even taller, 6.3-inch QHD+m 18:9:5 display). The fingerprint scanners on both the devices can be seen on the back.

LG V30 comes in at 151.7 x 75.4 x 7.3mm, while the Galaxy Note 8 is 162.5 x 74.8 x 8.6 mm. This makes the Galaxy Note 8 slightly thicker and taller, but less wide, despite having a taller larger display. As expected, both phones are made out of high-quality materials. They are IP68 certified as well, meaning both phones are dust and water resistant.

LG V30 vs Samsung Galaxy Note 8: Processor, battery



As flagship smartphones, both phones are very powerful. LG V30 uses a Snapdragon 835 processor and 4GB RAM for snappy performance. The smartphone will be available in either 64GB or 128GB storage. The Galaxy Note 8 on the other hand comes in two processor variants: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and Exynos 8895. We’re expecting the Exynos 8895 for the rest of the world and a Snapdragon one for the US.

Both chipsets are extremely powerful, so it doesn’t really matter which version of the Note 8 you end up picking. And with 6GB RAM the performance of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 should be the best. The Note 8 will be available in three storage capacities: 64GB, 128GB and 256GB. Both phones come with a 3300mAh battery (non-removable), though they can comfortably last a day on a single charge.

LG V30 vs Samsung Galaxy Note 8: Dual camera, software

LG V30 has a rear dual-camera setup with an f/1.6 aperture lens, which is actually the largest aperture in any smartphone to date. There is a 16-megapixel normal lens on the rear with a 70-degree field of view and optical image stabilization (OIS). It also has a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens with a 120-degree field of view and no OIS, and with a dual-camera setup you can achieve the bokeh effect. The front has a 5-megapixel shooter, just like the V20 and G6.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 on the other hand sports a rear dual-camera setup (12MP+12MP) with an f.1/7 aperture, dual pixel technology, OIS, and 2x optical zoom support. The front camera has an 8-megapixel shooter with an f/1.7 aperture lens. It is to be noted that the Galaxy Note 8 is the first smartphone to feature OIS on both front and rear cameras.

Both the Galaxy Note 8 and LG V30 runs Android 7.1 Nougat of the box. We expect the devices to be upgraded to Android Oreo 8.0 sometime in early next year.

LG V30 vs Samsung Galaxy Note 8: Price, availability

LG V30 will be available on September 21 in South Korea, followed by other major markets, including the US, UK and the Middle East. LG has not announced the price of the V30 at the moment. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be available globally on September 15 in a number of countries. India might get the Galaxy Note 8 in the second week of September, while the phone could be priced upwards of Rs 65,000.

