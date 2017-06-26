LG V30 to support wireless charging, dual rear cameras: Report

LG V30 is being pitched as a competitor to Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 and Apple iPhone 8. (Image credit: Evan Blass) LG V30 is being pitched as a competitor to Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 and Apple iPhone 8. (Image credit: Evan Blass)

LG V30 will support wireless charging, have a dual rear camera setup and a rear mounted fingerprint scanner. The new leak, courtesy of @OnLeaks, seems to hint at the alleged features of the upcoming V30.

A well known leakster says a source of his has revealed that the V30 will support wireless charging. That means the phone will ditch the metal chassis in favor of a glass back. It also means the V30 will be the third smartphone after the G6 and G6+ to feature wireless charging capabilities.

OnLeaks also says the V30 will likely to come with a dual-rear camera setup, but doesn’t reveal much about the two image sensors that will be found on the back. Suffice to say, LG could use a dual 13-megapixel camera setup along with wide-angle lens. Its predecessor, the V20, came with dual rear cameras as well.

It’s also being said that the glass back of the device will house a fingerprint scanner. This indicates the phone will likely to have a near bezel-less display and no physical button. Apparently the V30 might not look too different from the company’s G6 flagship, which comes with a 5.7-inch FullVision QHD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio.

The V30 has been subject to many leaks in the recent past. The phone is being pitched as a competitor to Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 and Apple iPhone 8. For LG, the V-series has become more important than ever. The V-series – including the original V10 and last year’s V20 – is known for its unique design, but perhaps the most notable feature is its secondary display. The small ticker-like display shows notifications and other alerts. According to leaked renders of the phone, the V30 will get a secondary display but the placement might be little different.

According to my sources, #LGV30 will support wireless charging and thus, very likely have glass back. Still have dual rear cam and rear FPS. — OnLeaks (@OnLeaks) June 23, 2017

LG typically release a new phone in the V-series in the second-half of the year. A report from ET News claims LG will likely to launch the V30 smartphone at IFA 2017 in Berlin. The report suggests the launch will happen on August 31, a day ahead of the main show. This year’s IFA will take place from September 1 to September 6. Previous reports in the past have claimed the phone could be launched in August.

As far as the price goes, the phone won’t come cheap. LG V30 will apparently cost 800,000 won (or approx Rs 46,000) in South Korea. Recent rumours suggest the V30 will be the first smartphone to feature an OLED display, first from LG. The smartphone is also expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 836 processor.

