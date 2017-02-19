LG V30 to sport Snapdragon 835 processor, 6GB RAM: Report

LG V30 is rumoured to come with a Snapdragon 835 processor and 6GB RAM. (Image of LG V20 for representation) LG V30 is rumoured to come with a Snapdragon 835 processor and 6GB RAM. (Image of LG V20 for representation)

The official launch of the G6 is around the corner, but we’re already hearing a number of rumours about its second flagship of 2017. A post published on the Chinese social media site Weibo (via AndroidPure) says the follow-up to the V20, tentatively known as the V30, will arrive with a Snapdragon 835 processor and 6GB RAM.

The upcoming V30 will be unlike the G6 in terms of specifications, assuming the latter smartphone is rumoured to carry a Snapdragon 821 processor and 4GB RAM. Apparently, it’s being said that Samsung has dibs on the initial supply, for its Galaxy S8 to be released on March 29 in New York.

The report also claims the V30 is expected to come with an upgraded Quad-DAC in comparison to the V20. The high-end smartphone also comes with a dual-camera setup on the back and in the front. Reports in the past have claimed the smartphone might not come with a secondary display unlike the original V10 and the recently-launched V20.

We have no new information on the release date of the V30 smartphone, but it’s safe to assume the device will likely to be announced later this year. The price is still unknown. It wouldn’t be surprising to see the launch of the V30 sometime before the holiday season. LG announced the V20 smartphone towards the end of 2016, so a sequel won’t arrive before the end of 2017.

The V20 was quite unique as it had a 5.7-inch Quad HD display, a secondary display, and a Snapdragon 821 processor. Most importantly, the phone won rave reviews from critics compared to the company’s G5 which came with a modular design.

LG’s next big-ticket smartphone is none other than the G6. The device is set to announced at the Mobile World Congress on February 26 in Barcelona. The smartphone will likely to come with a water-resistant metal body, Snapdragon 821 processor, a 5.7-inch QHD+ ‘Full Vision’ display with an unusual 18:9 aspect ratio, 4GB RAM, 32GB of expandable internal storage, improved rear and front-facing cameras, and a 3,200mAh battery. It will run Android Nougat with LG’s own UX 6.0 interface at the top.

