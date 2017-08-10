LG V30 to sport f/1.6 aperture lens for dual-camera, confirms company

LG V30 will have an f1.6 aperture lens for one of its dual-cameras on the rear. LG V30 will have an f1.6 aperture lens for one of its dual-cameras on the rear.

LG’s upcoming flagship smartphone V30 will have an f1.6 aperture lens for one of its dual-cameras on the rear, the company has confirmed in a press statement. Its predecessor, the V20, came with a wide, f1.8 aperture. LG says the new lens will be have the largest aperture ever to be featured in a smartphone.

LG V30 will come with a dual-camera setup; one featuring a wide-angle lens and another with an f1.6 aperture lens. According to the company, LG V30’s camera lens will deliver 25 per cent more light to the sensor. LG will use a glass crystal lens for better colour reproduction, LG said. In comparison, Samsung Galaxy S8 uses an f1.7 aperture lens.

“LG boasts an unrivaled heritage in smartphone photography and our decision to adopt glass in the V30 camera is specifically because this has traditionally been the realm of DSLRs,” said Juno Cho, president of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company.

The wide-angle camera lens has also been upgraded to reduce distortion by a third compared to the V20’s wide-angle camera. The rear camera module of the V30 will be 30 per cent smaller in size compared to the V20, and the new camera will feature laser detection AF, optical image stabilization (OIS) and electronic image stabilization.

LG has been teasing the V30 smartphone to create some hype before the device goes official on August 31 at this year’s IFA tradeshow in Berlin. Earlier last week, the company announced that the flaghip smartphone would come with a 6-inch FullVision P-OLED QHD+ (2880 x 1440) display. The 6-inch display will be largest one to be seen on the LG-made smartphone. It will have the 18:9 aspect ratio, just like the G6 flagship smartphone.

LG V30 is also expected to feature a Snapdragon 836 processor, 4GB RAN, 64GB internal memory, a big battery, IP68 water and dust resistance, quad DAC, headphone jack, and wireless charging. Rumors suggest that the V30 won’t come with a secondary screen. Instead, LG could introduce a “floating bar” that replicates the functionality.The mini display has been a standout feature in the V-series, but it may disappear in the V30.

LG has already confirmed that the V30 will be formally launched on August 31 in Berlin. The smartphone is already seen as a rival to the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and Apple iPhone 8.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd