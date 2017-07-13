LG V30 to launch ahead of IFA 2017 on August 31: Report

LG V30 will be launched on August 31. LG has already started sending out save-the-dates invites for an event in Berlin, added the report. (Image credit: MySmartPrice) LG V30 will be launched on August 31. LG has already started sending out save-the-dates invites for an event in Berlin, added the report. (Image credit: MySmartPrice)

LG V30 is speculated to be unveiled ahead of IFA 2017 in Berlin, though exact date was unknown. Now according to a report in CNET, the upcoming flagship smartphone will be launched on August 31. LG has already started sending out save-the-dates invites for an event in Berlin, added the report. This year’s IFA will take place from September 1 to September 6, and the it looks like LG V30 will be announced a day ahead of the event.

LG V30 is company’s second flagship of 2017, as LG announced LG G6 earlier this year. The high-end upcoming smartphone has was earlier reproduced in a set of images by OnLeaks and MySmartPrice. These were based on factory CAD. The rendered images reveal that LG V30 will be similar to G6 in terms of design, and feature the same glass back. What’s interesting is LG is said to do away with secondary display in the V30, instead the smartphone could come with a near bezel-less FullVision display dominating the front.

LG V30 is expected to sport dual rear cameras, though details on sensors are unknown at this point of time. LG could use a dual 13-megapixel camera setup along with wide-angle lens. Fingerprint scanner will also be present at the back cover. The bottom side of the V30 will house the USB Type-C port for charging and a single speaker grill, while a 3.5 mm headphone jack is expected to be present on the top of the phone. LG V30 will support wireless charging.

LG V30 will likely compete with the liked of Samsung Galaxy S8 and Apple iPhone 8. For LG’s V-series include the original V10 and last year’s V20. Perhaps the most notable feature of the two smartphones is their secondary display – the small ticker-like display that shows notifications and other alerts. However, it is unlikely that V30 will feature a secondary display.

As far as the price goes, the V30 is pegged to cost 800,000 won (or approx Rs 46,000) in South Korea. Reports suggest that LG V30 will be company’s first smartphone to feature an OLED display. LG V30 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 836 processor.

