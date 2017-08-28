LG V30 to feature advanced Hi-Fi Quad DAC, next-gen audio features

LG V30 features a 32-bit Advanced Hi-Fi Quad DAC (Digital-to-Analog Converter). LG V30 features a 32-bit Advanced Hi-Fi Quad DAC (Digital-to-Analog Converter).

LG’s upcoming flagship V30 will have a Hi-Fi Quad DAC and a number of next-generation audio functions, the company said. The South Korean says it continues to work closely with B&O Play, a high-end Danish audio company.

LG V30 features a 32-bit Advanced Hi-Fi Quad DAC (Digital-to-Analog Converter). Powered by ESS Technology’s SABRE ES9218P, LG’s new Hi-Fi Quad DAC will offer two new features that weren’t available in the V20: digital filters and sound presets. LG V30 will also become the first smartphone to support Master Quality Authenticated (MQA) format, a technology for high-resolution music streaming. LG V30 is a perfect example of the partnership strategy behind developing the perfect mobile device for audiophiles, it said.

There’s a lot we already know about the V30. The flagship smartphone will sport a 6-inch P-OLED screen and the Snapdragon 835 processor under the hood. Earlier this month, the company confirmed the high-end phone won’t feature a secondary display, like the V10 and V20 smartphones. It will instead come with a virtual floating bar in place of a secondary screen.

LG V30 is also said to get a dual-camera setup with an f/1.6 aperture. LG claims the new lens will have the largest aperture ever to be featured on a smartphone. Other reported features of the V30 include: IP68 dust and water resistant, 6GB RAM, and a 3200mAh battery.

LG is expected to officially launch the V30 on August 31 in Berlin. Rumors also suggest the company might launch the V30 Plus edition at the same event.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd