LG V30 to debut at IFA 2017 in Berlin: Report

LG will launch its V30 smartphone ahead of IFA 2017 in Berlin. A report from ET News has claimed the phone will get unveiled on August 31, ahead of the main show. This year’s IFA trade show is set to take place from September 1 to September 6.

The reports also claims LG will open pre-orders for the V30 through three South Korean network providers. The device is said to be launched in LG’s homeland in the month of September, claims ET News. LG V30 will apparently cost around 800,000 won (or approx Rs 45,190) when it gets released in South Korea.

This isn’t the first time the release date of the V30 has been leaked. At its I/O developers conference Google did confirm that LG’s next-generation flagship would arrive in September, while also conforming it would support Daydream VR platform. Previous reports in the past have claimed the smartphone could be launched in August, but now it seems that LG has locked the release date of the V30.

Recent rumours have claimed that the V30 will likely to be the first smartphone from LG to feature an OLED screen, as opposed to a standard LCD panel. It’s also being said that the upcoming smartphone will feature the Snapdragon 836, which hasn’t yet been made official by Qualcomm.

The V series has been known for a secondary display above the main screen. Both the V10 and V20 had a secondary display that shows notifications and other alerts. While the V30 is expected to get a secondary display, the placement might be different. Last month, renders of the phone were leaked with a primary screen that could slide up to reveal a secondary display.

