LG V30 to cost less than Samsung Galaxy Note 8 in the US

LG has recently unveiled the V30, the company’s flagship smartphone that competes against the likes of Samsung’s Galaxy S series and Apple’s iPhone lineup. And ever since the device made its debut in Berlin, LG has maintained a pin drop silence about the retail price of the smartphone. As this is a flagship product, it’s no surprise to see that LG would like the device to be made available at the earliest. While we still don’t know how much the device will cost in India, LG has seemingly confirmed the pricing for the US market.

In the US, LG is currently running a giveaway content on its social media channels, offering up to three units of the V30 to customers. Through the terms and conditions of the content, LG says each unit of the device costs $749 (or approx Rs 47,947). It might not be the actual price of the smartphone, but at least it tells us an approximate value of the phone. Interestingly, the price of the V30 is actually less than that of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, which costs around $930 (or approx Rs 59,543) in the US. It shows that LG refuses to give up on the high-end market, currently dominated by the likes of Apple and Samsung.

LG V30 is shaping up to serious competitor to the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 in terms of specifications and features. LG V30 sports a 6-inch Quad HD OLED display with a resolution of 2,880 x 1,440 and features an aspect ratio of 18:9. The display also supports High Dynamic Range 10 (HDR) content and Always On mode. Unlike the company’s previous smartphones in the V series, there is no secondary display. Instead, the device has a semi-transparent floating bar that can be dragged off to the side so it doesn’t take up the extra screen space.

In terms of hardware, LG V30 gets a Snapdragon 835 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and either 64GB or 128GB of storage space. The memory is expandable via a microSD card slot (up to 2TB). The phone is backed by a 3,000mAh battery and runs on Android 7.1.2 Nougat. LG V30’s dual-camera has an aperture of f/1.6 that lets in more light for brighter and dynamic shots. The secondary camera has an upgraded 13MP wide angle lens and the front-camera is 5MP. The phone is IP68 rated, meaning it’s dust and water resistance to a depth of 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes. LG also tries to enhance the audio experience on the V30, thanks to a Hi-Fi Quad DAC and auto tuning by B&O Play.

