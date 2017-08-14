LG V30 to come with floating bar instead of secondary display, confirms company

LG V30 will come with the latest UX 6.0+ interface that has been optimized to work with the 18:9 OLED FullVision display. LG V30 will come with the latest UX 6.0+ interface that has been optimized to work with the 18:9 OLED FullVision display.

With just a few days left for the launch, LG has announced a significant feature of the V30 flagship smartphone. The company says the upcoming V30 will come with the latest UX 6.0+ interface that has been optimized to work with the 18:9 OLED FullVision display.

The South Korean company has confirmed that the V30 flagship phone will come with a secondary screen, although it won’t be fixed on the top of the display, like we saw in the company’s previous devices in the V-series. With the V30, LG has introduced something called a virtual floating bar that will give quick access to regularly used apps and other functions. The floating bar, when not needed, can be dragged off completely from the display.

LG V30 will also feature the always-on display, but it will be more customizable than ever. So the always-on display will not only show the clock, it can be used to display quick tools, the music player, or even a photograph.

The camera software has been tweaked to take advantage of the dual cameras. Graphy, which is a new fearture can be accessed in the camera’s manual mode to enhance the quality of photographs. So essentially, it lets you choose a vareity of downloadable preset photo modes for different type of shots.

LG says it has stressed on security features in the upcoming V30 smartphone. With facial recognition, users can unlock the smartphone using the front-facing camera even when the phone’s display is off. Alternatively, the V30 can be unlocked through the user’s voice and self-generated keywords. Further, haptic feedback on the LG V30 can be customized with various vibration combinations.

A lot has already been revealed for the V30. Last week, the company announced that the V30 will come with a f/1.6 aperture dual lens, the largest aperture to be featured ever in a smartphone. The V30 is going to sport a 6-inch P-OLED display (2880 x 1440), the largest one to be seen the LG-made smartphone. The high-end smartphone will likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 835 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

LG V30 will be officially announced on August 31 in Berlin. Meanwhile, reports also suggest that there will be ‘Plus’ variant of the V30 with 128GB storage, wireless charging and a slightly better audio system.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd