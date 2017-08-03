LG V30 to come with 6-inch FullVision P-OLED QHD+ display, confirms company

LG has confirmed that its next-generation V30 flagship smartphone will feature an OLED display. LG has confirmed that its next-generation V30 flagship smartphone will feature an OLED display.

LG has confirmed that its next-generation V30 flagship smartphone will feature an OLED display. The South Korean company shared some major details of its upcoming high-end premium device, ahead of the release on August 31 in Berlin.

LG says the next flagship from the company will sport a “plastic OLED FullVision” display that’s going to be 6-inches in size. The 6-inch screen size (1440 x 2880) will be the largest one to be seen on the LG-made flagship, the company said. The company’s last smartphone to feature an OLED display was the G Flex 2 in 2015.

LG claims the “FullVision” display will be taller than usual, with an aspect ratio of 18:9 (again, similar to the G6). It is expected to cover 109 per cent of the DCI-P3 color space and with support for HDR10 mobile. It will have plastic OLED (P-OLED) technology, which is said to be stronger than glass. Plus, the display will be protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

While the V30’s display will be taller, the actual footprint will be smaller than the last year’s V20. LG is also hinting that the V30 will have an edge-to-edge display, though it won’t be as extreme as seen on the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ earlier this year. LG has shared an image of the smartphone with a curved display, thought to be that of the V30.

One of the marque features that set the V-series distinctive from the competition is the presence of a secondary display. However we have been hearing rumours that the V30 won’t come with a secondary display. According to a new reports, though, LG will going to implement a new design language. Instead of a secondary display, there will be something called a floating bar. Android Authority reports that the floating bar will provide similar functions as a secondary display.

The report also claims that the V30 will be Daydream ready smartphone, as Google previously teased at this year’s I/O. Additionally, LG is expected to improve the camera experience, as the V30 will the first smartphone to come with a camera with an f1.6 aperture sensor. If true, the camera will improve actual low light performance and bokeh effect. Other rumours also point at the Snapdragon 836 processor under the hood, IP68 dust and water resistance, a dual-camera setup, and an upgraded version of the quad-DAC compared to the V20.

LG has recently started sending press invites to confirm August 31 will be the date for the unveiling of the V30. The launch will happen at IFA 2017 in Berlin.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd