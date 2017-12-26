LG V30 starts receiving Android 8.0 Oreo update in South Korea

Android 8.0 Oreo is now available on the LG V30 in South Korea. Android 8.0 Oreo is now available on the LG V30 in South Korea.

LG has started rolling out Android 8.0 Oreo update for the V30 in South Korea. Last month, the company began testing beta testing Android 8.0 update for the V30 in its home market. LG V30 is the company’s second premium smartphone in the market after the G6, which was launched in April this year.

The update is currently being rolling out via over-the-air (OTA) and is limited to South Korea. Alternatively, users can download the firmware by connecting the PC using the LG Bridge programme. The LG Bridge app can be downloaded from LG’s mobile download center.

First announced at I/O 2017, Android 8.0 Oreo brings with it a number of new features including battery improvements, high-quality Bluetooth audio, enhanced encryption, and picture-in-picture mode, among others. Android 8.0 Oreo focuses on speed and efficiency.

In terms of specifications, LG V30 sports a 6-inch P-OLED display (2880 x 1440) and an aspect ratio of 18:9. It also supports High Dynamic Range 10 (HDR) content and Always On mode. Under the hood, the device is powered by a Snapdragon 835 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and either 64GB or 128GB of storage space. A microSD card slot is available for expandable storage (up to 2TB).

The phone ships with a 3300mAh battery, which can be charged via USB Type-C. The device comes with a 16MP rear camera with an aperture of f/1.6. The main camera is a wide-angle one, but unlike most other dual-camera smartphones, the 13MP secondary camera is a super-wide, not a telephoto zoom. The front camera is a 5MP one. The flagship smartphone is IP68 rated, meaning it’s dust and water resistance to a depth of 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes. LG has also enhanced audio experience on the V30, all thanks to a Hi-Fi Quad DAC and auto tuning by B&O Play.

In India, however, LG is selling the V30+ and not the regular version of the V30. The big difference between the LG V30+ and V30 is the included storage. While the LG V30 has 64GB onboard, the V30+ features 128GB of storage. LG V30+ has been priced at Rs 44,990, and can be exclusively purchased through Amazon India.

