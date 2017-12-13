LG V30+ launch in India today: Expected price, specifications, and everything else

LG V30+ competes against the likes of Samsung Galaxy S8+, Galaxy Note 8 , and Apple iPhone X in the premium segment. LG V30+ competes against the likes of Samsung Galaxy S8+, Galaxy Note 8 , and Apple iPhone X in the premium segment.

LG will take the stage today to launch the LG V30+ smartphone in India. The event will start at 11:30 am IST in New Delhi. The V30+ was originally launched at LG’s press conference at IFA 2017 in Berlin, alongside the regular V30. Although the V30+ might sound like an enhanced version of the regular V30, this actually isn’t the case. The only difference between the LG V30 and V30+ is that the former comes with 64GB of native storage and the latter comes with 128GB. As for the rest of the specifications, they are exactly the same on the V30+.

Being a flagship smartphone, LG V30+ boasts a 6-inch Quad HD+ OLED FullVision display, with a 2880 x 1440 resolution. Under the hood, the phone is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor coupled with 4GB RAM. Like the LG G6, the new V30+ comes with a dual-camera setup. However, it has upgraded the primary lens to 16MP with a f/1.6 aperture, while the 13MP wide-angle camera has a 120-degree wide-angle lens and an aperture of f/1.9.

Notably, the 16MP shooter also boasts Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS) and Hybrid Auto Focus that combines both Laser Detection Auto Focus and Phase Detection Auto Focus. The camera software has been tweaked as well to take advantage of the dual lenses. Graphy, a key part of of the manual mode in LG’s camera app, lets you choose from a wide range of downloadable preset photo modes for different types of shot.

LG has equipped the V30+ with a Hi-Fi Quad DAC from popular audio brand B&O PLAY. The device runs Android 7.1 Nougat, and is backed by a 3300mAh battery. With the LG V30, LG now brings IP68 dust and water resistance. The phone can handle submersion to a depth of 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes. LG has decided to do away with the second screen on the V30+. Instead, it has introduced something called the “Floating Bar” and once activated, it will give users quick access to regularly used apps and settings. Plus, if you don’t want it on the screen simply move it away.

LG V30+ is the the second flagship smartphone from LG this year after the arrival of the G6 earlier this year. The South Korean company has not had a good year so far as the LG G6 failed to do any wonders. Now, all eyes are on the success of the LG V30+. The LG V30+ is speculated to carry a price tag of Rs 55,000 in India. The flagship device competes against the Samsung Galaxy S8+ and Galaxy Note 8, and Apple’s iPhone X.

