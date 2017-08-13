LG V30 Plus might get launched alongside the V30 on August 31: Report

LG is rumoured to launch a ‘Plus’ variant of the V30 on August 31 in Berlin. (Image credit: LG) LG is rumoured to launch a ‘Plus’ variant of the V30 on August 31 in Berlin. (Image credit: LG)

LG’s V30 will be launched as early as later this month, in what is expected to be the company’s most advanced smartphone till date. However, according to report, the South Korean also plans to launch the V30 Plus edition on August 31 in Berlin. A report from South Korea’s ET News claims that the super charged version of the V30 will get 128GB storage and include wireless charging support. The report also says the V30 Plus will come with a different ‘audio’ system.

The V30 Plus won’t be too different from the regular V30. It apparently boasts 128GB of native storage as compared to the V30’s 64GB, and features a better audio system and wireless charging that differentiates between the two devices. If true, that means the regular V30 will be missing on the superior audio system and wireless charging.

Recent reports in the past have claimed that the V30 could include Bang & Olufsen audio technology, but it looks that might be reserved for the V30 Plus. To recall, LG V20 came with a Quad DAC and support for 24-bit high-resolution audio.

LG V30 Plus will be priced on a higher side, too. It is estimated to be priced at 1 million Korean Won ( or approx Rs. 56,000). Meanwhile, the V30 is expected to cost around 800,000 Korean Won ( or approx Rs 44,859). Both the V30 and V30 Plus are launching on three mobile network providers in South Korea on September 15. The same day Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is also scheduled to get launched in South Korea.

Both the V30 and V30 Plus are said to come with the same set of specifications, including the 6-inch OLED screen and the Snapdragon 835 processor. Other reported specifications include 6GB RAM, IP68 dust and water resistance, and a 3200mAh battery. Earlier last week, LG confirmed the camera, which will feature an f/1.6 aperture dual camera. LG claims the new lens will have the largest aperture ever to be feature in a smartphone.

LG has already confirmed that the V30 will be formally launched on August 31 in Berlin. The smartphone will face tough competition from the likes of Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and Apple iPhone 8.

