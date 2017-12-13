LG V30+ launched with 6-inch OLED display: Price in India, specifications, sale date

LG V30+ has been launched in India at a price of Rs 44,990. LG V30+ has been launched in India at a price of Rs 44,990.

In an aim to grab the high-end of the smartphone market, LG V30+ flagship phone has been launched in India by the company. LG V30+ is the company’s second premium smartphone in the market after the G6, which was launched in April this year. LG V30, the regular sized version of this smartphone will not be launching in the Indian market. The South Korean major used its IFA press conference to officially launch the LG V30+ and V30. LG’s latest flagship will be available exclusively on Amazon India at a price of Rs 44,990 and it will go on sale from December 18.

The big difference between the LG V30+ and V30 is the included storage. While the LG V30 has 64GB onboard, the V30+ features 128GB of storage, although both phones feature a microSD card slot for expandable storage. Like the V30, the LG V30+ features a 6-inch 18:9 ratio OLED display (2880×1440 pixel) that stretches almost the entire length of the phone. At 7.3 mm thick and weighing 158g, LG says the V30+ is the lightest 6-inch smartphone in the market today. Samsung Galaxy S8+, which has a 6.2-inch screen, measures 8.1mm in terms of thickness; and the Google Pixel 2 XL, which has a 6-inch screen, measures 7.9mm.

While the V10 and V20 both had two screens on the front. However, there’s no longer a second screen on the LG V30+ Instead, LG has a new “floating bar” that slides out from the edge of the screen. Users can access their favorite apps, the camera, settings and notifications. Moreover, the floating bar can be fully disabled to enjoy the full screen.

Perhaps the biggest highlight of the LG V30+ from other flagship phones is its audio performance. It comes with a Hi-Fi Quad DAC built-in, with sound tuning by B&O Play. The V30+ also supports Master Quality Authenticated (MQA) audio codec tech for high-resolution audio streaming capability.

On the image optics front, the LG V30+ comes with a 16MP rear camera with an aperture of f/1.6. The main camera is a wide-angle one, but unlike most other dual-camera smartphones, the 13MP secondary camera is a super-wide, not a telephoto zoom. The front camera is a 5MP one. The LG V30+ also comes with an Always-on Display, and Face Recognition to unlock the phone. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, and is rated IP68 water and dust resistant. It also gets 4GB RAM, dual SIM, wireless charging, and a 3,300mAh battery.

Priced at Rs 44,990, LG V30+ will take on the likes of Samsung Galaxy S8+, Galaxy Note8, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2, OnePlus 5T, and Apple iPhone X, among others. For LG, the success of the V30+ is critical given the South Korean major has been struggling in the premium smartphone market which is dominated by Samsung and Apple. Its last big flagship – the G6, didn’t do so well in the market.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd