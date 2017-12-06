LG V30+ India launch on December 13: Expected price, specifications, and more

LG V30+ is a premium smartphone that aims to take on the iPhone X and Galaxy Note 8. LG V30+ is a premium smartphone that aims to take on the iPhone X and Galaxy Note 8.

After a long wait, LG is bringing the V30+ smartphone to India. The South Korean major has officially sent out media invites for the launch event in Delhi on December 13. The V30+ is a slightly modified version of the flagship V30, which made its debut at the IFA 2017 in August this year. The highly-anticipated smartphone is the successor to the V20, the last device in its acclaimed V-series.

LG V30+ sports a 6-inch, 2,880 x 1,440, resolution plastic P-OLED display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. The 6-inch OLED display supports High Dynamic Range 10 (HDR) content and Always On mode. LG V30 is the also the first smartphone in the V-series to ditch a secondary display. Instead, it uses a semi-transparent floating bar that can be dragged off to the side so it doesn’t take up the extra screen space.

Under the hood, the device is powered by a Snapdragon 835 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The internal memory is expandable via a microSD card slot (up to 2TB). The phone ships with a 3300mAh battery, which can be charged via a USB Type-C port. It even supports wireless charging, similar to the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and Galaxy S8. LG V30+ runs on Android 7.1.2 Nougat out of the box.

Perhaps the biggest change users will see in the V30 is on the camera front. The dual-camera has an aperture of f/1.6that lets in more light for brighter and dynamic shots. The secondary camera meanwhile, has been upgraded to a 13MP wide angle lens. The front shooter is a 5MP one. LG V30+ is also IP68 rated, compared to the iPhone X’s IP67 rating. LG says it tried hard to enhance audio experience on the V30+, all thanks to a Hi-Fi Quad DAC and auto tuning by B&O Play.

LG V30+ is aimed at the top-tier segment of the smartphone market, currently dominated by the likes of Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8+, iPhone X and OnePlus 5T, among others. While the exact price of the smartphone is not known, we can expect it to sell in the vicinity of Rs 47,990. More details will be shared at the time of launch on December 13.

