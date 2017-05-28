LG V30 mockup images surface online, could feature a slide-out secondary display

Project Joan a.k.a LG V30 is actually a device with a slider form factor. (Image credit: Evan Blass) Project Joan a.k.a LG V30 is actually a device with a slider form factor. (Image credit: Evan Blass)

The dust has only just settled on the G6, but the rumour mill has already started speculating the company’s second flagship device of the year. The South Korean company is reportedly working on the V30 smartphone, featuring a slide-out secondary display. Famed tipster Evan Blass released a series of renders that reportedly show “old-ish mockup of Project Joan, a.k.a. the LG V30”.

At first glance, it seems that the secondary display has been moved to the bottom of the phone which can be used to show time, date, notifications and app icons. But Project Joan is actually a device with a slider form factor. The renders reveal the smartphone with a primary screen that could slide up to reveal a secondary display. Blass has shared another image of the V30, showing possible use-case scenarios for the second display, including a virtual keyboard.

Weekend bonus: this is an old-ish mockup of Project Joan, a.k.a. the LG V30. Not clear if the project is still headed in this direction. [1] pic.twitter.com/k5jNJ7DyLz — Evan Blass (@evleaks) May 27, 2017

Technically speaking, the V30 would come with two independent screens, with a lower one sliding out to become more interactive in nature. Project Joan looks like the BlackBerry Priv, which features a slide-up screen and a phyical keyboard. Blass says it’s “not clear if the project is still headed in this direction”, meaning the final product could be entirely different in apperance.

Here’s how the device was envisioned to look with the secondary display fully extended. [2] pic.twitter.com/HNkZErj7xB — Evan Blass (@evleaks) May 27, 2017 Finally, several use-case scenarios for the second screen. [3] pic.twitter.com/ZKucMOScam — Evan Blass (@evleaks) May 27, 2017

LG’s “V” series should be seen as its experimental series over its “G” series, which is more mainstream in nature. In many ways, LG’s V series has made the company standout in the crowd. Since the V10, LG has used a secondary display above the main screen to provide additional information on V-series smartphones. In 2016, LG launched the V20, a powerful smartphone with the secondary display and dual cameras.

Nothing about the V30 is official yet, but a previous report in the past have claimed that the device would be officially launched in September this year. At this year’s I/O, Google announced that LG’s next-generation flagship smartphone will be Daydream compatible. Plus, the device is likely to be come with an OLED screen, a Snapdragon 835 processor and 6GB RAM.

