LG V30+ logo leaked, may launch alongside the V30 on August 31

LG will be launching not one but two smartphones at this year’s IFA tradeshow in Berlin. LG has already announced its plans to launch the flagship V30 on August 31, and now the latest rumour hints at the unveiling of the V30+.

Noted leaker Evan Blass shared an image what of appears to be that of an official logo of the V30+. While the logo does confirm the existence of the V30+, nothing much can be gauged from the leak. Though this isn’t the first time we’re hearing that LG plans to launch a V30+ smartphone.

A report from Korea’s ET News earlier this month suggested that a V30+ would be launched alongside the V30 on August 31 in Berlin. It was reported that the phone could feature 128GB internal storage, an upgraded ‘audio’ system, and include wireless charging. If this is indeed the case, then the V30+ will have the same specifications and features as the regular V30.

In case there was any doubt… pic.twitter.com/dXdKUs7uuH — Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 22, 2017

Over the past few weeks, LG has been hinting at the arrival of the V30 smartphone but it is yet to talk about the V30+. LG V30 is going to get a 6-inch P-OLED QHD+ display, with a resolution of 1440 x 2880 pixels. It will apparently be powered by a Snapdragon 835 processor, dual rear cameras with an f/1.6 aperture, IP68 dust and water resistance, a slew of new features with LG’s UX 6.0, and more.

LG V30 is expected to be priced around 800,000 Korean Won (or approx Rs 44,859), while the V30+ will cost upwards of 1 million Korean Won (or approx Rs 56,000). Everything about the V30 and V30+ will be announced in just a week, as LG is likely to take the wraps off from the devices on August 31 in Berlin.

