LG V30 leaked renders show the smartphone in full glory

Earlier this year, LG released the G6 flagship, but the company has already planning a new high-end phone, which is expected to the V30. As we are just over a month away from the release of LG V30, leaks continue to spread thick and fast. There are still some questions that need to be answered though, and now the V30 has been reproduced in a set of images based on factory CAD, this time courtesy of OnLeaks and MySmartPrice.

The renders show the V30 to be similar to the G6 in terms of design and aesthetics. In fact the V30 appears to be a polished version of the G6 with the same glass back Interestingly, the secondary display is no more to be seen. Instead the renders show a FullVision display dominating the front side of the phone, just like the G6.

Flip over the smartphone reveals a dual-rear camera setup, along with a fingerprint scanner. The bottom side of the V30 houses the USB Type-C port for charging and a single speaker grill, while the traditional headphone jack can be seen on the top of the phone. LG V30 will support wireless charging, though the information is limited at the moment.

LG has been building the hype around the V30 smartphone, which it plans to launch in August. LG’s V series has been notable for its small secondary display, placed above the main screen. It can be used to display notifications, quick shortcuts, and more. The secondary display on the phone was a novel attempt to make it different from the competition. However, the V30 would not come a secondary display like its predecessors at least according to CAD-based renders of the phone.

Previous reports in the past have claimed that the LG V30 would feature a secondary display but with a unique twist. It will slide out from under the main display to offer functions like a keyboard, search results, and more. The V30 is expected to be the first phone with an OLED display.

LG is likely to launch its V30 smartphone at this year’s IFA tradeshow in Berlin. It will apparently cost 800,000 won (or approx Rs 44,887) when it launches in South Korea.

