LG V30 launch at IFA 2017: Start time, live streaming, and everything you need to know

LG’s last flagship smartphone G6 wasn’t exactly a success, but the company hopes it could turn the tide with its next offering. The South Korean company is holding a press conference on Thursday, where it will take the wraps off the V30 flagship smartphone. The launch is scheduled to take place in Berlin today, which is currently hosting the annual IFA tech trade show. It’s possible to stream the entire event on your computer or smartphone. Remember the action kicks off shortly at 9 am local time (1:30 pm IST).

When is LG IFA 2017 press conference?

LG is holding a press conference on Thursday in Berlin – where the annual IFA tech trade show is happening. At 9 am Central European Time (1:30 pm in India), you’ll be able to catch the event live from Berlin.

How to watch LG IFA 2017 press conference?

It’s easy to watch LG’s IFA 2017 press conference on any device of your choice, be it the desktop, laptop, or even a smartphone. LG says the official live stream will be available over LG Mobile Global YouTube channel. For your convenience, we’ve embedded the web link down below.

What to expect from LG at IFA 2017?

By now it’s clear that the star of the two will be the upcoming V30 and V30 Plus smartphones. We’ve been hearing about the two smartphones for a while. While we do know a lot about the V30, the company is yet to share some major details about the V30 Plus. We’ll definitely find out more about the V30 Plus during the company’s presentation in the afternoon. Speaking of the V30, the flagship smartphone will get a 6-inch, 2,880 x 1,440, resolution plastic OLED (P-OLED) display.

Thanks to several leaks, we also know that LG is dropping the secondary display (previously, seen on the V10 and V20) from the V30. Instead, the phone will use a floating bar to access regularly used apps. LG V30 will likely to boost a top-of-the-line Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and a 3300mAh battery. The high-end phone is likely to have a Hi-Fi Quad-DAC built-in. LG says the V30 will come with the company’s UX 6.0+ that will take advantage of the 18:9 FullVision OLED display. A dual camera setup has been confirmed for the V30 as well.

