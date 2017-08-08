LG V30 design leaked as new photos surface online ahead of August 31 launch

LG V30 has been leaked again, this time in a series of leaked photos. LG V30 has been leaked again, this time in a series of leaked photos.

LG has been partnering with actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt and his organization HitRecord for promoting its upcoming smartphones. This year seems no different as the South Korean company has associated with the actor’s record studio to host competitions to make creative videos using a LG smartphone. A number of submissions for a contest it is running appear to show the V30, which will be officially launched on August 31 in Berlin.

Droid-Life first spotted the submissions on the HitRecord website. Unfortunately, the video has been taken down by the company. Thanks to screenshots captured by the publication, we can clearly the V30 in full glory. The photos show off a smartphone that resembles the V30 with small bezels and a 18:9 aspect ratio. It appears to be a thin device, with the dual cameras and a fingerprint scanner on the back. On a closer look, one can also spot the ‘V’ branding on the back.The leak also seems to indicate that the V30 won’t come with a secondary screen.

LG has already confirmed that its next-generation smartphone will be the V30. The smartphone will feature a 6-inch P-OLED FullVision QHD+ display (2880 x 1440). The FullVision display will be taller than usual, with an aspect ratio of 18:9. Importantly, the phone will be smaller in size than the LG V20, its predecessor.

Additionally, LG V30 will improve the camera experience, as the device will be the fist smartphone to have f 1.6 aperture. Other rumours point at a Snapdragon 836 processor, a dual-camera setup, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory, IP78 dust and water resistant, and a big battery.

