LG V30 with AI functions to launch at MWC 2018: Report

LG V30 could be launched at MWC 2018 in late February. (Image of LG V30+ for representation) LG V30 could be launched at MWC 2018 in late February. (Image of LG V30+ for representation)

LG is set to launch an updated variant of the V30 at the annual Mobile World Congress in late February. The Korean Herald reports the upgraded model will feature added artificial intelligence capabilities, with a deeper integration with Google Assistant. It’s being speculated to be called the V30+a, although the report doesn’t mention the specifications of the device. There are currently two models of the V30 available in the market; the standard variant and the V30+.

The latest development comes shortly after LG Vice Chairman and CEO Jo Seong-jin announced that the company would no longer follow the annual smartphone cycle, and will instead launch flagship phones as and when they are needed. “We will unveil new smartphones when it is needed. But we will not launch it just because other rivals do”, the company’s CEO said during the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. The company added that it would launch more variants of the existing phones to add extra shelf life.

Rumours claim that the South Korean major is rebuilding the G7, the successor to the G6 flagship phone. The final decision on a possible launch date will be taken during the Lunar New Year Holiday next month. The G7 was originally speculated to launch at MWC next month, with a release being planned for March. Whenever the G7 hits the market, it will feature a Snapdragon 845 processor and 6GB RAM. The smartphone will continue to offer a bezel-less design with the 18:9 aspect ratio display, dual rear cameras on the back, and a premium design.

