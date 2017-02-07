LG teases G6 smartphone in official MWC 2017 invite, to be revealed on February 26

LG has started teasing the G6 in an official invite, ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. LG has started teasing the G6 in an official invite, ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona.

LG sent out press invitations on Tuesday for the launch of the new smartphone G6 at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. The South Korean giant will kick off the event at 12pm local time at Sant Jordi Club on February 26, a day before the world’s biggest tech show begins.

The invite teases that the G6 will offer a “Big screen that fits”, highlighting the large screen on the device that’s small enough to fit into a user’s hand. LG has shown a smartphone screen alongside the outline of the phone body with the same dimensions.

A closer look at the invite reveals three parallel lines going through the phone, and there’s an oval circle surrounds the four corners of the body. It’s still unclear what they trying to represent. Although not revealing the size, the G6 invite has suggested the phone will likely feature a bezel-less screen that fits in a compact body.

LG is said to be taking all possible safety measures to test the batteries going into the G6. The upcoming phone will feature cooper “heat pipes ” which will help to disperse heat, claims The Korean Herald. Apparently the G6 has been redesigned to give more space between components. Also, the company confirmed that it’s testing batteries to go 15 percent higher in temperature compared with those of the IEE1725 standard in the United States and the IEC62.133 in Europe.

While the G5 was launched with a modular design, the new smartphone will presumably ditch the scrap the modular idea. A report from South Korea’s Electronic Times has claimed LG is scrapping the modular approach for the G6 smartphone. The Wall Street Journal also reported the LG spokesperson said the company will be “scaling back the modularity” for the G6.

The successor to the G6 is thought to be made out of metal and glass. The leaked image, posted by The Verge shows the top half of the smartphone. It appears that the phone will feature slim bezels. Additionally there have been reports that claim the G6 will be waterproof, like the Galaxy S7 edge and iPhone 7 Plus. The smartphone wishlist video released by LG hints at the G6 being waterproof. It has also been said that the G6 might feature an iris scanner on the front, something that’s already found on the Galaxy Note 7 (now discontinued).

TheSouth Korean company is yet to reveal the display size of the G6. Instead, LG Display has officially confirmed that the G6 will come with a 5.7-inch (2880×1440) Quad HD +LCD display. The company said it will be the first display to sport an ultra wide 18:9 aspect ratio, delivering a pixel density of 564ppi for a super sharp and “immersive viewing experience”.

The G5’s biggest highlight was its dual rear cameras. The G6 is expected to follow the same path offering a standard camera sensor and a wide angle lens. In terms of hardware, a recent report suggested that the G6 won’t feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. It is said that Samsung Galaxy S8 will be the first smartphone to have this processor, while LG is left with no choice but to opt for the Snapdragon 821 processor. The V20 was launched with Android Nougat out of the box so the G6 will likely to ship with the latest version of the software.

