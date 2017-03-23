LG Stylus 3 launched in India: Price, specifications and features

LG Stylus 3 boasts a 5.7-inch display and features an enhanced stylus. LG Stylus 3 boasts a 5.7-inch display and features an enhanced stylus.

LG has launched the Stylus 3 in the Indian market. The smartphone boasts a 5.7-inch display and features an enhanced stylus. The phone is now listed on the company’s website, and should be expected to go on sale in the market shortly. LG’s newly introduced mid-end smartphone is priced at Rs. 18,500.

The smartphone has a large display of 5.7-inches with 720 x 1280 pixels. It runs an octa-core MediaTek MT6750 processor clocked at 1.5GHz and has 3GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage. Plus, you also get a microSD card for memory expansion. On the camera front, it has a 13-megapixel rear-facing camera and an 8-megapixel shooter on the front for selfies and video calls. The phone also has a fingerprint scanner and support LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 and USB 2.0. The Stylus 3 runs on Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. The device draws power from a removable 3,200mAh battery.

The Stylus 3 was first announced in December last year, and later showcased at the CES 2017 in Las Vegas. As the name suggests, it comes with a stylus having a 1.8mm diameter fiber-tip. Pull out the stylus from the Stylus 3, and the phone vibrates to confirm the action. What’s more, there are several stylus-only features on board for taking notes including Pen Pop 2.0, Pop scanner, Pen Keeper, Capture+, and even comes with LG’s QuickMenu feature for fast taking note taking in a small window.

The Stylus 3 is a mid-end smartphone and isn’t an answer to Samsung’s Galaxy Note series. The highlight though is, the built-in stylus and a large display.

