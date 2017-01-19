LG sends out invites for February 26 event at MWC 2017, hints at the G6

LG G6 will succeed the G5, which was unveiled at MWC 2016. LG G6 will succeed the G5, which was unveiled at MWC 2016.

LG has started sending out press invites for the G6 unveiling to take place on February 26, a day ahead of Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. The invite shows fireworks at night sky over a lake, along with the caption: “See More, Play More”.

LG reportedly told ZDNet the invite has a 18:9 ratio, basically the screen ratio of the G6. LG Display, the company’s display arm, announced earlier this month the G6 will have a 5.7-inch 1440 x 2880 Quad HD+ LCD panel. The screen will be the first of its kind to come with an ultra wide 18:9 ratio and has a 541 ppi, making it super sharp and delivering “immersive viewing experience”.

It looks like the G6 will be unlike its predecessor and may not have a modular design. A report from South Korea’s Electronics Times claims LG is doing away with its modular approach for the G6. The Wall Street Journal also reported the company will be “scaling back the molecularity” for the G6.

There have been reports suggesting the G6 to be waterproof. Based on several leaks, the highly anticipated smartphone might come with a Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB of internal storage, dual rear cameras, and a big battery. LG recently published a video titled “a wish list for the ideal smartphone”where LG referred to one major feature of the smartphone “capture it all once”. This could be a hint at the Iris scanner on the front side of the phone.

Also read: LG G5 review: A great flagship even without the modules

LG G6 will succeed the G5, which was unveiled at MWC 2016. The company failed to create any magic with the G5; the device was the first smartphone adopting the modular design in true sense. It featured a range of accessories (or “LG Friends”) and a removable battery; however, LG’s experiment misfired owing to mixed reviews and more importantly, the unavailability of the G5’s modules.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd