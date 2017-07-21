LG Q8 smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor launched

LG Q8 is a new smartphone from the company, which is like a smaller version of the LG V20 from last year. LG Q8 is a new smartphone from the company, which is like a smaller version of the LG V20 from last year.

LG Q8, which is a smaller version of the LG V20 flagship from last year, has been announced by the company. The smartphone is currently listed on LG Italy website, and it is not clear if and when the LG Q8 will be introduced in other markets. LG Q8 comes with a metal unibody design, and this phone is water, dust resistant with IP67 rating ( up to 30 minutes and 1 metre deep water).

Like the LG V20, LG Q8 comes with two displays, with smaller one placed a small strip on top of the main display. The main display is 5.2-inches in size, and this one has 2K resolution (1440 x 2560 pixels), which comes to 564 PPI density with 500 Nits brightness. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass 4 on top. The second interactive display has 160 x 1040 pixels resolutions, and this is an always-on display. Dimensions of the LG Q8 are 149 x 71.9 x 8 mm, and it weighs 146 grams. The fingerprint sensor is placed the back.

LG Q8 comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor, which is a 64-bit quad-core one with up to 2.15 GHz clock speed, and it has Adreno 530 GPU. The phone comes with 4GB LPDDR4 RAM, of which about 2GB is actively available, and it has 32GB storage of which around 22GB is available to the user out-of-the-box. The phone supports a microSD card with up to 2TB space. The new phone has a non-removable 3000 mAh Li-ion battery with LG promising up to 100 hours of standby time.

LG Q8 runs Android 7.0 Nougat, and it comes with a dual rear camera system on the back. It has a 13 MP rear camera with 28 mm lens (78-degree) and f/1.8 aperture and a 1/2.6-inch sensor with 1.12μm pixel size. The rear camera has OIS as well, and dual LED flash. The second rear camera is 8MP with 10 mm wide-angle lens (135-degrees) and f/2.4 aperture and a 1/4-inch sensor with 1.12μm pixels size. The rear camera supports up to 8x digital zoom and 0.5x optical zoom.

The rear camera is capable of full HD and 4K video recording. The front camera is 5MP with a wide angle 120-degree lens and f/1.9 aperture. This is also capable of Full HD video recording. It also has a virtual flash feature. The LG Q8 comes with a USB Type C port for charging, headphone jack, and support for Miracast, NFC, A-GPS, GLONASS.

