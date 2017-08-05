LG Q6 to launch in India on August 10, will be Amazon exclusive

LG Q6 is the first smartphone after the G6 to feature a FullVision display. LG Q6 is the first smartphone after the G6 to feature a FullVision display.

LG has announced that it will bring the Q6 smartphone to India on August 10. LG Q6 is the first smartphone after the G6 to feature a FullVision display, essentially making it a mini G6. LG Q6 made its debut in Poland last month.

The South Korean company surprised everyone when it took to Twitter to announce that the Q6 is headed to India next week. It even posted a teaser image, showing off the start attraction, LG Q6, in action. And the release date has been unveiled as August 10 and will be an Amazon exclusive. The teaser also shows that the smartphone will be priced at Rs 1_,990. The puzzling part is that LG isn’t telling the price, rumors say it could be anywhere between Rs 17,990 and Rs 19,990. Keep in mind that the Q6 is a mid-end smartphone, so it may cost less than Rs 20,000.

The FullVision aspect of the display is perhaps the highlight of the Q6. It has got a 5.5-inch display ( 2160 x 1080) with an aspect ration of 18:9. The phone features a sleek design with minimum bezels and rounded display corners, like the Q6. While its edge-to-edge display is certainly unique, this is a mid-end smartphone powered by entry-level specifications. Under the hood is a Snapdragon 435 processor and a 3000mAh battery. On the camera front, there’s a single 13-megapixel camera on the back and a 100 degree 5-megapixel wide-angle front shooter in the front. The smartphone runs Android 7.1 Nougat out-of-the-box with LG UX 6.0 skin atop.

Experience a view without bounds with FullVision 18:9 wide Display. Stay Tuned! #LGQ6 pic.twitter.com/AKdr71TG41 — LG India (@LGIndiaTweets) August 5, 2017

The Q6 is the first of the three Q-series devices that has been made available in the global markets, with a Q6+ and Q6a to launch at a later date. The Q6+ is more premium with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, the Q6 gets 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, while the entry-level model Q6a has got 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. Right now, LG will be bringing the Q6 to India, the model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space.

At this point, there are no more details regarding the India launch of LG Q6, but we’ve reached out to the company to ask for more details and will update the article should we hear back.

