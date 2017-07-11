LG Q6, Q6+, Q6a with FullVision Display launched: Key specifications and features

LG Q6 appears to be a smaller version of the G6 flagship at a lower cost. LG Q6 appears to be a smaller version of the G6 flagship at a lower cost.

After months of anticipation, LG has announced a smaller version of the G6 flagship, the Q6. The primary aim behind launching the Q6 is to offer a premium experience at a lower cost. The Q6 is actually a part of the new Q series; the other two phones are the Q6+ and Q6a. LG says it will start selling the Q family in the ” key markets” in Asia starting next month followed by availability in Europe, Latin America and North America.

LG Q6 is squarely aimed at the mid-end smartphone market. It shares the design and features as seen on the company’s flagship device. Like the G6, LG’s new Q6 offers the FullVision display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. However, the display is smaller at 5.5-inches diagonally with a resolution of 2160 x 1080.

Under the hood, the Q6 is powered by a Snapdragon 435 processor, and there’s a 3000mAh battery. The Q6 has 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Given that the phone is a mid ranger, LG Q6 comes with a single 13-megapixel camera on the back and a 100 degree 5-megapixel wide-angle front shooter. The device runs Android 7.1 Nougat out-of-the-box with LG UX 6.0 skin.

LG Q6+ on the other hand has 4GB RAM and 64GB on board storage. Meanwhile, the Q6a has 2GB RAM and 16GB of native storage. All three phones feature the same Snapdragon 435 processor and 5.5-inch 2160 x 1080 displays. There is no fingerprint scanner, but the new Q range uses the company’s proprietary facial recognition technology to unlock the device. Each model is getting a different colour option in addition to Astro Black and Ice Platinum.

