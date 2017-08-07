LG Q6 will be Amazon India exclusive, sale starts August 10

LG Q6 has been listed on Amazon India, and sale for the smartphone begin August 10. LG Q6 features a FullVision display with an aspect ratio of 18:9 like we saw in G6 smartphone. The Q6 is being touted as a sleek phone that “comfortably fits in one hand.” LG Q6 has been listed on Amazon India, and sale for the smartphone begin August 10. LG Q6 features a FullVision display with an aspect ratio of 18:9 like we saw in G6 smartphone. The Q6 is being touted as a sleek phone that “comfortably fits in one hand.”

LG Q6 has been listed on Amazon India, and sale for the smartphone begin August 10. Users can click on the ‘Notify me’ tab to get a notification when LG Q6 becomes available. LG Q6 features a FullVision display with an aspect ratio of 18:9 like we saw in G6 smartphone. The Q6 is being touted as a sleek phone that “comfortably fits in one hand.” The Q6 was unveiled in Poland last month. LG had earlier posted a teaser image on Twitter, revealing that the smartphone will be priced at Rs 1_,990. We’ll have to wait and watch how the South Korean company decides to price the Q6 in India.

LG Q6 gets a 5.5-inch display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. The smartphone sports a sleek design with minimum bezels and rounded display corners. It is powered by a the Snapdragon 435 processor coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. Backed by a 3000mAh battery, the smartphone weighs 149 grams. LG Q6 sports a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front shooter with 100 degree wide-angle lens. The smartphone runs Android 7.1 Nougat out-of-the-box with LG UX 6.0 skin on top.

LG Q6 is a dual SIM devices and there’s a dedicated microSD card slot as well. The smartphone will be available in three colour options – Astro Black, Ice Platinum, and Terra Gold. The dimensions of LG Q6 are 142.5 x 69.3 x 8.1 mm. It supports OTG on-the-go. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 b,g,n, Bluetooth 4.2 and a USB Type-B 2.0 charging slot.

LG Q6 was launched along side two other smartphones in company’s Q series – the Q6+ and Q6a. While LG Q6 has been made available in global markets, the Q6+ and Q6a are supposed to launch at a later date. LG Q6+ is a more premium device, and it comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The entry-level model Q6a features 2GB RAM and 16GB storage.

