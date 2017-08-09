LG Q6 with FullVision display, 13MP camera launched in India: Price and key features

LG Q6 gets a 5.5 inch FHD+ FullVision display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and pixel density of 442ppi. LG Q6 gets a 5.5 inch FHD+ FullVision display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and pixel density of 442ppi.

LG Q6 has been launched in India at Rs 14,990. This is the first smartphone in LG’s Q-series, and the it is available on Amazon in three colour options – astro black, ice platinum, and terra gold. LG Q6 is being dubbed as a sleek phone that “comfortably fits in one hand” thanks to 18:9 aspect ratio of the screen. LG Q6 gets a 5.5 inch FHD+ FullVision display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and pixel density of 442ppi. LG is offering one time free screen replacement within 6 months to users who buy the Q6 smartphone.

“LG Q6 is a perfect example of Usability and Aesthetics. It offers Full Vision Display (18:9) which happens to be first in Industry at the price point it offers. With the introduction of this new range, we have ensured that consumers are able to enjoy the best of technology from the house of LG at price points that are well-suited to all of them. The bold, innovative features of the phone will provide an unmatched smartphone experience to them. Now every user will have a personalized product experience with the new Q6 range,” Amit Gujral, Chief Marketing Officer, LG Electronics India said.

LG Q6 sports a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front shooter with 10-degree wide angle. Users can take selfies to instantly share them on social media as well as friends. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage.

“In line with our vision of constantly expanding selection and enhancing choices for customers, we are delighted to be offered exclusive access to the first phone under LG’s much awaited ‘Q series’, the LG Q6. Smartphones are one of the fastest growing product lines and have repeatedly been one of the top selling categories on Amazon.in,” Noor Patel, Director Category Management, Amazon India, said.

LG Q6 is a 4G VoLTE-enabled device that supports Wi-Fi 802.11 b, g, n, Bluetooth 4.2, and USB Type-B 2.0. It is backed by a 3,000mAh battery. The Q6 runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat. LG Q6 measures 142.5 x 69.3 x 8.1 mm and weighs 149 grams. Other features include facial recognition, Google Assistant, Square camera, steady record, and FM Radio.

