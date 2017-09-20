LG Q6+ with Full Vision display launched in India: Price, specs, and features

LG Q6+ gets a 5.5-inch 18:9 FHD+ FullVision bezel-less display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and a pixel density pf 442ppi. LG Q6+ gets a 5.5-inch 18:9 FHD+ FullVision bezel-less display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and a pixel density pf 442ppi.

LG Q6+ has been launched in India, and it will be available across retail outlets at Rs 17,990. The smartphone features a Full Vision 18:9 wide screen which is also the highlight of the device. Other features include facial recognition to unlock the Q6+, 4GB RAM, and a 13MP rear camera. LG is offering one time free screen replacement within 6 months. LG Q6+ will be available in two colour options – Astro Black and Ice Platinum.

“The new LG Q6+ sets the benchmark in bringing the best of technology at an accessible price point to the consumers in India. Now more than ever, mobile devices are at the center of consumers’ lives as they look for a synthesis of usability and best technology and Q6+ is sure to offer them the same,” Amit Gujral, Chief Marketing Officer- LG Electronics India said.

LG Q6+ gets a 5.5-inch 18:9 FHD+ FullVision bezel-less display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and a pixel density pf 442ppi. It features a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP 100-degrees wide-angle front shooter. It comes with an instant social share feature that lets users to instantly share selfies with friends. There’s a Square Camera Mode that makes it easy to create photo collages using multiple square images.

The metal frames surrounding LG Q6+ is made using 7000 series aluminum, which the company says is one of the highest strength aluminum alloys. According to LG, the Q6+ is comfortable to hold and use with one hand despite its large display.

LG Q6+ is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM. It runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat. The Q6+ is backed by a non-removable 3,000mAh battery. It measures 142.5 x 69.3 x 8.1 mm and weighs 149 grams. Connectivity options on LG Q6+ include: Wi-Fi 802.11 b, g, n, Bluetooth 4.2 and a USB Type-B 2.0.

