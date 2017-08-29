LG Q6+ India launch imminent, could be offline exclusive: Report

LG Q-series smartphones feature a FullVision display with widescreen 18:9 aspect ratio. In terms of specifications, LG Q6+ features a 5.5-inch FHD + display. (Source: Mahesh Telecom/Twitter) LG Q-series smartphones feature a FullVision display with widescreen 18:9 aspect ratio. In terms of specifications, LG Q6+ features a 5.5-inch FHD + display. (Source: Mahesh Telecom/Twitter)

LG Q6+ will launch in India soon, and the smartphone could be sold via offline channels, according to Mumbai-based retailer. To recall, LG announced its Q-series with three new phones – Q6+, Q6 and Q6 -in July. LG Q6 made its way in to India earlier this month. Now Mahesh Telecom has put out a tweet claiming the Q6+ will hit the stores soon. He posted a picture of the device along with a tweet that reads, “coming soon #Offline.”

LG Q-series smartphones feature a FullVision display with widescreen 18:9 aspect ratio. In terms of specifications, LG Q6+ features a 5.5-inch FHD + display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and a pixel density of 442 ppi. The smartphone runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat with LG UX 6.0 skin. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage on-board (expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card).

LG Q6+ gets a 13MP primary camera and a 100 degree 5-megapixel wide-angle front shooter. It measures 142.5 x 69.3 x 8.1 mm and weighs 149 grams. The Q6+ is backed by a 3,000 mAh battery which is said to offer a standby time of about 550 hours. There is no fingerprint scanner, but the Q range uses the company’s proprietary facial recognition technology to unlock the device.

LG Q6, on the other hand, sports the same 5.5-inches FHD+ screen, and it is powered by the Snapdragon 435 processor. There’s 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage on-board. The primary camera is 13MP while there’s a 5MP wide-angle shooter on the front. It runs Android Nougat, and the battery size is the same as Q6+.

Coming to LG Q6a, it has 2GB RAM and 16GB of native storage. The processor, battery, and camera specifications are the same as the two Q-series smartphones.

