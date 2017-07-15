LG Q6 FullVision display, camera features showcased in promotional video

LG Q6 gets a 5.5-inch FHD+ FullVision display with the same 18:9 aspect ration that we saw in LG G6. It comes with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and a pixel density of 442ppi. The smartphone is being touted as a sleek phone that “comfortably fits in one hand.” LG Q6 gets a 5.5-inch FHD+ FullVision display with the same 18:9 aspect ration that we saw in LG G6. It comes with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and a pixel density of 442ppi. The smartphone is being touted as a sleek phone that “comfortably fits in one hand.”

LG Q6, a smaller version of company’s flagship G6 smartphone, was recently launched by the company. Now LG has put out an official promotional video highlighting FullVision display in Q6, its camera features, and the ability to use the device with one hand. LG Q6 is a part of company’s Q series, and the other two smartphones in the series are Q6+ and Q6α. The company has used the same FullVision display with an aspect ratio of 18:9 in the Q6, like we saw in LG G6.

The rear camera is 13MP, while the front shooter is 5MP with 100 degree wide-angle. The video highlights camera features such as Square Camera that divides the UI in two 1:1 squares, and Burst Mode that can be used to take multiple shots in sequence.

LG Q6 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 mobile platform. LG Q6+ packs 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM, while the Q6 comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. LG Q6α is the most affordable of the three smartphone, and it comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM. The smartphone is backed by a 3,000mAh non-removable battery. The Q6 runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

LG Q6’s promotional video also showcases durability of the smartphone. The company, in a press statement, said that metal frame surrounding the Q6 is constructed of ultra-strong 7000 series aluminum. According to LG, the smartphone has been subjected to over 20 battery tests which include heat, penetration and shock conditions.

LG Q6 measures 142.5 x 69.3 x 8.1 mm and weighs 149 grams. Connectivity options include: Wi-Fi 802.11 b, g, n, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC and USB Type-B 2.0. LG Q6+ is available in Astro Black, Ice Platinum , and Marine Blue colour options. The Q6 comes in Astro Black, Ice Platinum, Mystic White, and Terra Gold colour variants. LG Q6α can be bought in Astro Black, Ice Platinum, and Terra Gold colour options. Other features of the Q6 include face recognition, and Google Assistant.

