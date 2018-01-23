LG patent shows foldable phone that turns into a tablet

LG has granted a patent for a phone that folded up to become a tablet. (Image credit: Wipo/LG) LG has granted a patent for a phone that folded up to become a tablet. (Image credit: Wipo/LG)

The World Intellectual Property Organization published an LG patent application for a foldable smartphone. In fact, it seems that LG is working on two different flexible smartphone designs. The patent was filed on July 7, 2017 and published on January 12, 2018. LG often files patents for devices that don’t ever see the light of the day, but these designs could shed light on the company’s vision for the smartphone of the future.

The first foldable patent shows a flexible display phone that has the camera on the back. When folded, the device shows the time on the front screen. The second design is more interesting that shows a fold-out design, revealing a gigantic screen like a 7-inch tablet. The design is unlike the ZTE Axon M which features two independent screens that are joined together through the hinge.

While this isn’t the first time we hear about a flexible display phone from LG. In fact, the South Korean company has been working on a bendable display smartphone for quite a while. The company has previously been awarded a number of patents for flexible screen and foldable phones. It is believed that LG is also working with Apple to manufacture flexible displays for the latter company, which is expected to launch the iPhone with a new form factor in 2021.

Other than Apple and LG, Samsung is also working on a smartphone with a flexible display. To be called the Galaxy X, Samsung showcased several working prototypes of the flexible display smartphone at this year’s CES tech trade show in Las Vegas. It is speculated to feature a 7.3-inch ‘infolding’ screen. Samsung plans to manufacture the Galaxy X in November, while the official launch is expected to happen in the beginning of next year. Most recently, reports indicate that Huawei is also working on a flexible display smartphone.

