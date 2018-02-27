LG’s next flagship smartphone to launch in first half of 2018: Report

LG’s next flagship phone is due for launch in the first half of the year. (Image of LG G6 for representation) LG’s next flagship phone is due for launch in the first half of the year. (Image of LG G6 for representation)

LG has hinted that the company’s next-generation flagship smartphone will arrive in the first half of 2018. On the sidelines of Mobile World Congress, which is currently happening in Barcelona, LG’s mobile division head Hwang Jeong-hwan has revealed that the South Korean major is planning to launch the next flagship phone in the first half of the year. Hwang has been given the responsibility to turn around the company’s loss-making smartphone business, reports Korean Herald.

Hwang said that his utmost priority at this point is to take the mobile business in a new direction, and to create a “structure that allows sustainable profits.”He also said that the focus is on to regain the trust of consumers by making low-end to premium smartphones. Hwang further added that the company won’t be increasing the prices of its smartphones by adding unnecessary features that its customers don’t use in day-to-day life.

It has been repeatedly that LG will reportedly rename its flagship smartphone and it won’t be called the G7. However, the company is refraining from revealing the name of the upcoming flagship at the moment. Meanwhile, popular leaker Evan Blass claims the LG’s next phone is codenamed “Judy” which will launch in June. Blass believes the device will sports a 6.1-inch 18:9 HDR display, which uses a new type of display technology. The MLCD+ panel will have 800 nits of brightness, while consuming less than 35 per cent of power than a regular LCD display. Under the hood, the phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 845 processor coupled with 4GB RAM, dual 16MP snappers, stereo speakers, IP68 certified, voice assistant and camera AI.

At the ongoing Mobile World Congress, LG unveiled V30S ThinQ smartphone, a variant of the existing V30 with enhanced specifications and AI cameras. Otherwise, the V30S ThinQ is exactly the same smartphone as the V30 in terms of the design language.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd