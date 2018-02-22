LG K8 (2018), K10 (2018) mid-end smartphones launched ahead of MWC 2018

LG K8 and K10 2018 models will be showcased for the first time at the MWC 2018. (Image credit: LG) LG K8 and K10 2018 models will be showcased for the first time at the MWC 2018. (Image credit: LG)

Ahead of the MWC 2018, LG has launched the K8 and K10 2018 editions. According to the South Korean company, the updated K-series is aimed to bridge the gap between mid-end phones and premium offerings. LG says these devices will go on sale in Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. Pricing and availability details should be made available during the Mobile World Congress, which kicks off later this week in Barcelona.

The company is bringing three phones under the K10 series – the standard K10, K10+, and K10 Alpha. The K8, on the other hand, will be offered in one variant. Both the K8 and K10 series come packed with a 720p HD display with 2.5D Arc Glass protection. The K8 2018 features a metallic design with Metal-U frame, 5-inch display, and a 13MP rear-facing camera with phase detection autofocus and an 8MP front-facing snapper with bokeh effect. It is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core processor, 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, and microSD support (up to 32GB). The device is backed by a 2500mAh battery, and it runs on Android 7.1 Nougat.

Next up is the LG K10, which features a 5.3-inch display and a 1.5GHz octa-core processor. The device comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage and microSD support (up to 2TB) – same as the K10 Alpha. The K10+ meanwhile, comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. As far as the imaging optics is concerned, the K10 Alpha comes with an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front snapper. Meanwhile, the K10+ and K10 come with a 13MP rear camera and either 8MP or 5MP (wide) sensor on the front. Running on Android 7.1 Nougat, all three phones in the K10 series are powered by a 3000mAh battery.

