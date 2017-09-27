LG K7i with ‘Mosquito away’ technology launched in India at Rs 7,990

Although a budget smartphone, LG K7i’s highlight feature has to be the ‘Mosquito away’ technology which according to the company is safe and harmless for humans. Although a budget smartphone, LG K7i’s highlight feature has to be the ‘Mosquito away’ technology which according to the company is safe and harmless for humans.

LG K7i smartphone has been announced for the Indian market. LG claims the phone has an innovative ‘Mosquito away’ technology. Targeted at the mass budget segment, LG K7i is priced at Rs 7,990. The announcement was made during the ongoing India Mobile Congress in Delhi by the South-Korean company.

Although a budget smartphone, LG K7i’s highlight feature has to be the ‘Mosquito away’ technology which according to the company is safe and harmless for humans. As LG explains the phone uses an ultra-sonic technology, which once activated will keep the mosquitoes at bay. LG also point out that its proprietary technology is silent and odorless in nature.

LG K7i sports a 5-inch display, though the resolution has not been specified by the company. It is powered by an unknown quad-core processor coupled with 2GB RAM, 16GB internal memory and microSD card support. The device is backed by a 2500mAh battery is removable.

On the camera front, LG K7i features an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front shooter. The K7i runs Android Marshmallow out of the box. Other connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, FM Radio, microSD 2.0, Dual SIM, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.The phone will be available in a brown colour option.

This is not the first time LG has come with a product with this so-called mosquito away technology. Last year, LG launched its TV series in India with the same preparatory technology, which acts as mosquito repellent.

