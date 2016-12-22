LG K3, K4, K8, K10 and Stylus 3 announced ahead of CES 2017

LG has announced the updated “K” series and Stylus 3 ahead of CES 2017. LG has announced the updated “K” series and Stylus 3 ahead of CES 2017.

Ahead of CES 2017, LG has announced that it will showcase five new smartphones at the world’s largest tradeshow in Las Vegas. Out of the five, four smartphones will fall under its “K” series – the K3, K4, K8 and K10. LG will also showcase the Stylus 3, which the company says “will deliver an improved writing experience”.

LG says its latest mid-end smartphones features a 120-degree wide angle front camera lens and the rear fingerprint scanner. The company also adds that the K Series has been designed with the “diverse needs of consumers in mind”.

LG K3 (2017)

The entry-level K3 features a 4.5-inch FWVGA (480×854) display and is powered by 1.1GHz quad-core Snapdragon 210 processor coupled with 1GB RAM, 8GB of internal storage and microSD card support (up to 32GB). It has a 5-megapixel rear camera with LED flash and a 2-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow and is backed by a 2100mAh (removable) battery. Other connectivity options include 4G LTE, 3G, GPS, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1 and micro-USB. The new LG K3 will be available in Metallic Titan and Pink Gold colours.

LG K4 (2017)

Next up is the K4. The smartphone comes with a 5-inch FWVGA (480×854) display and sports a 1.1GHz quad-core Snapdragon 210 processor paired with 1GB RAM, 8GB of internal memory and microSD card support (up to 32GB). The K4 features a 5-megapixel rear and front cameras. It is backed by a 2500mAh (removable) battery and runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 3G, GPS, Bluetooth and micro-USB. It will be available in Titan and Black colours.

LG K8 (2017)

The K8 seems to be slightly upgraded compared to the K4 and K3. The smartphone has a 5-inch HD (1280×720) display. It is powered by a 1.4Ghz quad-core processor coupled with 1.5GB of RAM, 16GB of internal memory and microSD card support (up to 32GB). The phone sports a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front shooter. It is further backed by a 2500mAh (removable) battery and runs Android 7.0 Nougat. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, 3G, GPS, Wi-Fi 802.11. b/g/n and micro-USB. LG says the K8 will be available in Silver, Titan, Dark Blue, and Gold colour options.

LG K10 (2017)

The K10 features a 5.3-inch HD (1280×720) display and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT6750 processor. It comes with 2GB RAM and will be available two storage options: 16GB and 32GB. Further, you can even expand the internal storage through a microSD (up to 2TB). On the camera front, it sports a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. The phone runs Android 7.0 Nougat and is backed by a 2800mAh battery. Connectivity options are standard. It will be available in Black, Titan, and Gold colours.

LG Stylus 3 (2017)

Last but not the least, the Stylus 3 is the successor to the Stylus 2. The smartphone runs Android 7.0 Nougat and features a 5.7-inch HD (1280×720) display. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT6750 processor coupled with 3GB RAM and 16GB of native storage. Backed by a 3200mAh battery, the smartphone sports a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. As its name suggests, it will come with a stylus. It also comes with an enhanced UX with Pen Pop 2.0 as well as the popular Pen Keeper and Screen-off Memo.The phone will be available in two colour options: Metallic Titan and Pink Gold.

While the phones will be showcased at the CES, LG hasn’t announced the final prices and local availability of the devices.

