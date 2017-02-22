LG K10 (2017) launched in India: Price, specifications and features

LG K10 (2017) comes with a power button which doubles up as the SOS button too. (Image credit: Hansa Verma/IE) LG K10 (2017) comes with a power button which doubles up as the SOS button too. (Image credit: Hansa Verma/IE)

LG on Wednesday launched the K10 (2017) smartphone in India. The smartphone has been priced at Rs 13,990, and will be available in Black, Gold and Titanium colour options.

Perhaps the unique feature of the K10 is the power button which doubles up as the SOS button too. Pressing it thrice will dial the emergency number 112. LG is giving away an access to download free audio and video from Hungama app for 45 days with the K10.

Talking about its specifications, LG K10 (2017) features a 5.3-inch HD (720p) In-cell display and runs Android 7.0 Nougat. The K10 has a pebble design with 2.5D Arc screen, there’s a fingerprint scanner on the back. The phone is powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 1.5GHz coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal memory (expandable up to 2TB).

On the imaging front, the mid-end phone has a 5MP front camera with 120-degree wide-angle selfie lens. Also, add a 13MP rear camera on the back. Further, the phone is backed by a 2,800mAh battery and comes with OTG support.

The dimensions of K10 are 148.7×75.3×7.9mm and it weighs 142 grams. In terms of connectivity, it supports 4G LTE, 3G,2G, WiFi (802.11 b,g,n), Bluetooth 4.2, USB 2.0 and NFC. The smartphone also supports 9 regional languages.

Ahead of CES 2017, LG refreshed its 2017 K-series – the K3 (2017), K4 (2017), K8 (2017) and K10 (2017). Surprisingly, LG is bringing only the K10 (2017) to India. The company didn’t mention when it plans to bring the complete portfolio in the Indian market.

