LG K10 (2017) first impressions

LG refreshed its 2017 K-series with the K3 (2017), K4 (2017), K8 (2017) and K10 (2017) ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show 2017 (CES) earlier this year. Now, the K10 has made its way to India with the mid-range smartphone incorporating a fingerprint scanner and a slightly bigger battery.

Just like K10 (2016), this one too is a Made in India smartphone and comes with a more Indianised version of its smart cover. To recall, smart cover displays alerts such as message, alarms and call notifications. It allows users to pick or disconnect a call, without actually opening the smart cover.

The LG K10 (2017) costs almost the same as its predecessor. The LG K10 (2016) was launched at Rs 13,500 while the 2017 variant costs Rs 13,990. The highlight of the new K10 is that gets an SOS button that dials emergency number 112 when pressed thrice. We spent some time with the smartphone at the launch event and here’s our first impressions:

LG K10 (2017) has a 2.5D Arc glass design with metallic U-frames running along the edges. The power button, which also doubles up as fingerprint scanner is at the back. Power button at the back is something we have come to associate with most LG smartphones and it does take a bit of time getting used to. The smartphone gets a 5.3-inch screen and has rounded corners.

The volume rocker keys are on the left, while charging port and headphone jack are placed at the bottom. There’s a round rear camera lens at the top center. The flash unit and power button are placed just below the rear camera lens. The speaker grille unit can be found on the bottom left of the back cover.

In terms of design, I found the LG K10 to be good. There’s no oomph factor and the overall design is not very flattering. It looks like any other mid-range smartphone available in the market. The smart cover now comes with printed graphics, and look very stylish.

We tried the SOS button as well and it was quick to dial the emergency number as I pressed it thrice.

In my limited time with the smartphone, the display was easy on the eyes. Given the price, I expected a full HD display, but the HD display on K10 was pretty decent. The icons were sharp and viewing angles were fine as well.

We did not get a chance to test camera capabilities of the K10 outdoors. The low-light images clicked with 13MP rear camera had a lot of noise and appeared grainy. The same goes for the 5MP front camera as well. The front camera comes with a beautification software that gives an artificial glow to your skin, something I’m not very fond of.

The LG K10 now runs an octa-core processor clocked at 1.5GHz with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal memory (expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card). The apps opened quickly and we did not face issues while switching between tabs either. We’ll have more on K10’s processor in our review. It is backed by a 2,800 mAh battery. Frankly, battery is one of the biggest pain points these days and most smartphone makers make sure their mid-budget devices pack a big battery as well. Given the price point, we sure expected a slightly larger battery.

LG K10 (2017) ships with Android 7.0 Nougat, which is great given the OS is still limited to a coupled of devices. The quick notifications tab allowed us to share or delete an image right from the notifications menu. There’s a whole new bunch of features that Nougat brings with it, but we’ll review them at length later.

The LG K10 (2017) is a decent mid-range smartphone, but it doesn’t offer anything that would differentiate it from competition. Even in terms of overall package, LG K10 (2017) has compromised on things like a full HD display and a good battery for the price it is charging its users. It will have a pretty tough time competing with the likes of Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Lenovo Zuk Z2 Plus, Huawei Honor 6X and Moto G4 Plus.

