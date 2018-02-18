LG ‘Judy’ flagship phone with 6.1-inch display, Snapdragon 845 to launch in June: Report

LG’s 2018 flagship smartphone, which is code-named “Judy” will have an all-new design and should be released in June. LG’s 2018 flagship smartphone, which is code-named “Judy” will have an all-new design and should be released in June.

LG’s next-generation smartphone, which is code-named “Judy”, is said to arrive in June. The information comes from Evan Blass of VentureBeat. According to the report, Judy will be an all-new device and most importantly, it won’t be called the G7.

Blass says the company’s upcoming high-end smartphone will feature a 6.1-inch 18:9 display (support for HDR10 is also included), which uses a new type of display technology. The MLCD+ panel will have 800 nits of brightness, while consuming less than 35 per cent of power than a regular LCD display. In comparison, the G6 had a 5.7-inch 18:9 display with a resolution of 2880 x 1440 pixels.

The report further sheds light on the specifications of the device. There will be a Snapdragon 845 processor coupled with 4GB RAM. The RAM does seem to be a lower side, given the fact that most premium Android smartphone comes with at least 6GB RAM. The Judy smartphone is also expected two 16MP snappers on the back with f/1.6 lenses. Plus, there will be wireless charging support, “boomsound” stereo speakers, IP68 durability, voice assistant, and camera AI.

The report is in line with previous rumours of LG redesigning the G7 flagship smartphone from scratch. The G7 was originally slated to launch at Mobile World Congress later this month, with a release date for March. It has also been claimed that LG is considering to rename its G-series, which is a part of the change in smartphone strategy. According to LG’s Vice Chairman and CEO Jo Seong-jin, the company will not launch new flagship smartphones “just because other rivals do”.

