LG G7 won’t use OLED display, likely to stick with LCD panel: Report

LG G7 will feature an LCD panel in a bid to reduce costs. (Image of LG G6 for representation) LG G7 will feature an LCD panel in a bid to reduce costs. (Image of LG G6 for representation)

LG is planning to stick with an LCD display for the next-generation G7 flagship smartphone, according to a report from Korea’s The Investor. The report says the move will reduce costs, with an LCD panel available for less than that of an OLED display. As reported previously, the G7 is likely to ship with LG Display’s MLCD+ display, which evidently consumes 35 per cent less power when compared to standard LCD panels.

It is a bit odd to see that LG is going back to LCD displays when the whole industry is adopting OLED panels for their flagship smartphones. The report notes that LG’s decision to pump more resources in LCD could be related to Apple. The latter company has received a mixed response for its iPhone X, the company’s first smartphone with an OLED panel. This year, however, Apple has plans to launch a 6.1-inch iPhone that will feature the same “notch” as found on the iPhone X. According to KGI Securities analyst Ming Chi-Kuo, the 6.1-inch iPhone will account for about 50 per cent of new models expected to come in the second-half of 2018.

The LG G7 is widely expected to look a lot like the iPhone X with a bezel-less design and a controversial “notch” above the display. In fact, LG showed off the G7 prototype at this year’s MWC behind closed doors. The phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 845 processor and a dual-camera setup on the back. A recent ET News report claims LG will launch the G7 in May in South Korea, with an official unveiling slated to happen in late April. LG previously confirmed the launch of the G7 was delayed citing an adoption of a new strategy to bring the mobile handset business back on track.

