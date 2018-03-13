LG G7 with iPhone X-like notch, Snapdragon 845 SoC to launch in May: Report

LG G7 will cost more than the G6, its predecessor that came last year. (Image of LG G6 for representation) LG G7 will cost more than the G6, its predecessor that came last year. (Image of LG G6 for representation)

LG is gearing up to launch the G7 flagship smartphone in May, South Korean media outlet ET News reported Tuesday. After having a quite MWC, LG will be back in action when it releases the answer to the iPhone X and Galaxy S9 in the month of May, with an official unveiling pegged for late April. The report said the three local network operators in the company’s home market will be briefed on specifications and features as soon as next week.

LG aims to be position itself as a premium brand in the smartphone business and perhaps the reason why the G7 will cost more than its predecessor. LG G7 will cost 999,800 won (or approx Rs 66,949), an increase of 100,000 won over the price of G6 which was launched at 899,800 won (or approx Rs 54,872). Interestingly, LG is looking to integrate the G and V series next year as the difference between the two lineups is not much. Since the G7 is expected to launch in May, there’s a possibility that the V40’s release date will be pushed to November. At the moment, LG hasn’t yet decided on where it plans to hold the G7 event.

As for the design and features, LG G7 will probably ape the iPhone X’s controversial “notch” design. The report claims the G7 will mimic Apple’s flagship smartphone with a cut out at the top of the OLED display. This isn’t the first time it has been revealed that the G7 will look like an iPhone X though. At MWC 2018, a prototype of the G7 was allegedly caught with a bezel-less display and an iPhone X-like look. LG G7 is rumoured to come with a Snapdragon 845 processor, the upgraded internal memory and RAM, improved AI, the quad audio converter, a 16MP rear dual camera, and a 3000mAh battery.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd