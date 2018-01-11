LG G7 to skip MWC 2018, likely to launch in mid-March: Report

LG G7 will launch at a dedicated event sometime in mid-March. (Image of LG G6 for representation) LG G7 will launch at a dedicated event sometime in mid-March. (Image of LG G6 for representation)

It looks like LG will skip the annual Mobile World Congress in late February, as the company has no plans to showcase the G7 flagship at the world’s biggest mobile industry event. Instead, the South Korean major will hold a dedicated event sometime in the month of March.

ET News (via The Investor) has quoted various South Korean mobile network providers as saying: “We have agreed with LG to launch the G7 in April,” and a further industry source has even confirmed an exact date of April 20. LG usually announce its flagship under the G-series at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, but this time around the company will skip the event.

While the report didn’t mention why LG is delaying the release of the G7, it’s largely speculated that the company is playing safe this time and not rushing to launch the next-generation flagship, like it did with the G6. Last year, LG launched the G6 with an outdated Snapdragon 821 processor in order to bring the high-end smartphone to the market first. A month later, Samsung introduced the Galaxy S8 with the latest Snapdragon 835 processor. This year, too, Samsung is rumoured to have first dibs on the initial supply of the Snapdragon 845 chipset. Fearing of not getting the delivery of the processor on time, LG may have decided to push the release date of the G7.

Also read: Galaxy S9 and S9+ to launch at MWC 2018, confirms Samsung mobile head

The G7 also happens to be the first flagship under Hwang Jeong-hwan, LG’s mobile division head who took the office last month. The newly appointed chief has been given the task to turn around the company’s loss making mobile handset division. The G6 was launched early last year, and while it got thumping response from critics, the phone somehow failed to get consumer’ attention.

Rumours regarding the G7 are thin at this point, but it is expected to the top-notch device, like the company’s V30 which made its debut in the second half of last year. We can expect the next-generation flagship to feature a Snapdragon 845 processor, a bezel-less design, 6-inch OLED display, and Android 8.0 Oreo.

